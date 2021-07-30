Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.