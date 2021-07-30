Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

