Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

