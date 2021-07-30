Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.