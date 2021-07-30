Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.