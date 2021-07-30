Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.12). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.