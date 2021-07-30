USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USD Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USD Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in USD Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

USDP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,127. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

