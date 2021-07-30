Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.