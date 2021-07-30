Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.38. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,602. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $804.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

