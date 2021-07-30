Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $178.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.