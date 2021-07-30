Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $158.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.