Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Unitil has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UTL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,120. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
