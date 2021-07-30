Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,120. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

