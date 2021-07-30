United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 1,121,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,334,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

