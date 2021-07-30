United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

