United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $325.89, but opened at $313.00. United Rentals shares last traded at $310.58, with a volume of 14,093 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

