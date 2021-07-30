United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $191.81 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

