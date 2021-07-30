United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.