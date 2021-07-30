United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

UMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 146,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,624. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 779,926 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

