United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,891. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.