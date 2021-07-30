United Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

