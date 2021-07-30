uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.46 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $13,961,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 581.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 851.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.