uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.46 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.
uniQure stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $13,961,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 581.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 851.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
