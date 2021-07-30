Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $37.27 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNPRF. Barclays downgraded shares of Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.93. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.