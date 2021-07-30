Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 65,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,345. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

