UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 3,622,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 816.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock remained flat at $$11.11 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.