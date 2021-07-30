Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

