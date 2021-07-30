Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

