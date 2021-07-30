UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

