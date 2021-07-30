UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 975 ($12.74).

Several other research firms have also commented on UDG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

UDG stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.70. UDG Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 688.50 ($9.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.