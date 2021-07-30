UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.