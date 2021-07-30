UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.26 ($142.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

