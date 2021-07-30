UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market capitalization of £112.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,375.77.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

