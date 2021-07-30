UBS Group AG Takes $66,000 Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $10,314,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $980.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.28.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

