UBS Group AG Sells 2,314 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.84 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01.

