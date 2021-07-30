UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

BATS:FOCT opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.