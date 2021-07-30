UBS Group AG Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 287.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,515,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $2.33 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

