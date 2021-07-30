UBS Group AG Buys 5,675 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 460.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $7.00 on Friday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $581.08 million and a P/E ratio of -63.64.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

