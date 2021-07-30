UBS Group AG Acquires 450 Shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 230.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:HOLD opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.69. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

