Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $498.88 and last traded at $498.10, with a volume of 3595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.75.

The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.40.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

