TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Down 0.2%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 417,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 858,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.25 ($1.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

