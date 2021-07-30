TUI (LON:TUI) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 60.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 352.20 ($4.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.