Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUEM stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.