Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $936,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

