Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,768,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Calix by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Calix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

