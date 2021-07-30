Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,982,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

