Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 116.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

