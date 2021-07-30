Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.