TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

TTMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 1,196,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.