TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 65.6% in July

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,883 shares of company stock worth $290,956. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 1.10. TSR has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

