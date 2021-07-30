Truist Securities Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.65.

Shares of TEAM traded up $65.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.59. 115,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.88. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

