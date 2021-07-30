Truist Securities Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $315.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $282.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.69. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.